Twelve car pile up causes M80 Ring Road chaos
Image: VicTraffic
A smash involving a dozen cars is causing major delays on the M80 Ring Road in Melbourne’s north-west.
The pile up on the EJ Whitten Bridge has forced the closure of three Altona-bound lanes.
The Department of Transport’s Chris Miller said the accident is “very significant”.
“One car is on it’s roof at the moment, and there’s a couple of trucks involved as well,” he told Neil Mitchell.
The two right lanes are still open, but drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.
— VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) March 10, 2020