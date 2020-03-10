3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Twelve car pile up causes M80 Ring Road chaos

5 hours ago
3AW News

Image: VicTraffic

A smash involving a dozen cars is causing major delays on the M80 Ring Road in Melbourne’s north-west.

The pile up on the EJ Whitten Bridge has forced the closure of three Altona-bound lanes.

The Department of Transport’s Chris Miller said the accident is “very significant”.

“One car is on it’s roof at the moment, and there’s a couple of trucks involved as well,” he told Neil Mitchell.

The two right lanes are still open, but drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.