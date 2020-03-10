Twelve car pile up causes M80 Ring Road chaos

Image: VicTraffic

A smash involving a dozen cars is causing major delays on the M80 Ring Road in Melbourne’s north-west.

The pile up on the EJ Whitten Bridge has forced the closure of three Altona-bound lanes.

The Department of Transport’s Chris Miller said the accident is “very significant”.

“One car is on it’s roof at the moment, and there’s a couple of trucks involved as well,” he told Neil Mitchell.

The two right lanes are still open, but drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.