3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Twenty high school students assessed..

Twenty high school students assessed by paramedics after gas leak in Melbourne’s west

1 hour ago
3AW News
Article image for Twenty high school students assessed by paramedics after gas leak in Melbourne’s west

Twenty high school students are being assessed by paramedics after a gas leak in Seddon.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the gas leak on Pilgrim and Albert streets at 11.06am.

They arrived to find a strong smell of gas, and cordoned off the area.

Footscray High School’s Pilgrim campus was evacuated.

Dear Pilgrim Campus Families,
A gas pipe was hit this morning as a result of the current roadworks on Albert Street. Due…

Posted by Footscray High School on Thursday, April 29, 2021

The source of the gas has been identified as a worksite, where a gas main had been disturbed.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332