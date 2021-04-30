Twenty high school students assessed by paramedics after gas leak in Melbourne’s west
Twenty high school students are being assessed by paramedics after a gas leak in Seddon.
Firefighters and paramedics were called to the gas leak on Pilgrim and Albert streets at 11.06am.
They arrived to find a strong smell of gas, and cordoned off the area.
Footscray High School’s Pilgrim campus was evacuated.
Dear Pilgrim Campus Families,
A gas pipe was hit this morning as a result of the current roadworks on Albert Street. Due…
The source of the gas has been identified as a worksite, where a gas main had been disturbed.