Twenty hours in Port Phillip: Man rescued after jumping from oil tanker

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A man has been rescued after he jumped from an international oil tanker.

‘Hello Sailor’ told the Rumour File the crew member climbed down the rope and into the water on Saturday night after being on the boat for eight months, and wasn’t rescued for 20 hours.

Water police confirm they rescued a 31-year-old Georgian man in Port Phillip Bay on Sunday night.

He was found about five kilometres from the dock, clinging to a navigational mark at about 7.50pm.

He was taken to hospital accompanied by Australian Border Force officials and is expected to be taken to mandatory quarantine once released from hospital.

As a precautionary measure, the police who came into contact with the man are isolating.

