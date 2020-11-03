Twilight Payment wins a Melbourne Cup like no other

Twilight Payment has won the 2020 Melbourne Cup, delivering owner Lloyd Williams his seventh win in front of an empty Flemington racecourse.

The eight-year-old gelding led for a majority of the race, outlasting pre-race favourite Tiger Moth with fast-finishing Prince of Arran coming in third.

It was jockey Jye McNeil’s first ride in the Melbourne Cup, and Twilight Payment’s second run, finishing 11th last year.

It’s also the second victory for 27-year-old trainer Joseph O’Brien.

Sadly topweight, Anthony Van Dyck, broke down before the finish line with a fractured fetlock and has been euthanised.

An unbelievable performance from Twilight Payment who has won the Lexus #MelbourneCup. Jye McNeil is now a Cup winner, what a star. ⭐️ @FlemingtonVRC @RacingInsider pic.twitter.com/GMoXvNdRhG — Racing.com (@Racing) November 3, 2020

1st: Twilight Payment 2nd: Tiger Moth 3rd: Prince of Arran 4th: The Chosen One 5th. Persan