Twilight Payment wins a Melbourne Cup like no other
Twilight Payment has won the 2020 Melbourne Cup, delivering owner Lloyd Williams his seventh win in front of an empty Flemington racecourse.
The eight-year-old gelding led for a majority of the race, outlasting pre-race favourite Tiger Moth with fast-finishing Prince of Arran coming in third.
It was jockey Jye McNeil’s first ride in the Melbourne Cup, and Twilight Payment’s second run, finishing 11th last year.
It’s also the second victory for 27-year-old trainer Joseph O’Brien.
Sadly topweight, Anthony Van Dyck, broke down before the finish line with a fractured fetlock and has been euthanised.
An unbelievable performance from Twilight Payment who has won the Lexus #MelbourneCup.
Jye McNeil is now a Cup winner, what a star. ⭐️ @FlemingtonVRC @RacingInsider pic.twitter.com/GMoXvNdRhG
— Racing.com (@Racing) November 3, 2020
1st: Twilight Payment
2nd: Tiger Moth
3rd: Prince of Arran
4th: The Chosen One
5th. Persan
6th. Sir Dragonet
7th. Verry Elleegant
8th. Russian Camelot
9th. Finche
10th. Ashrun
11th. Oceanex
12th. Warning
13th. Surprise Baby
14th. Miami Bound
15th. Master of Reality
16th. Steel Prince
17th. Etah James
18th. Vow And Declare
19th. Mustajeer. Jockey:
20th. Stratum Albion.
21st. Dashing Willoughby
22nd. Avilius
23rd. Anthony Van Dyck (failed to finish)
Scratched: King Of Leogrance (scratched on Melbourne Cup morning)