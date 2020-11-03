3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Twilight Payment wins a Melbourne Cup like no other

7 hours ago
MML
Article image for Twilight Payment wins a Melbourne Cup like no other

Twilight Payment has won the 2020 Melbourne Cup, delivering owner Lloyd Williams his seventh win in front of an empty Flemington racecourse.

The eight-year-old gelding led for a majority of the race, outlasting pre-race favourite Tiger Moth with fast-finishing Prince of Arran coming in third.

It was jockey Jye McNeil’s first ride in the Melbourne Cup, and Twilight Payment’s second run, finishing 11th last year.

It’s also the second victory for 27-year-old trainer Joseph O’Brien.

Sadly topweight, Anthony Van Dyck, broke down before the finish line with a fractured fetlock and has been euthanised.

1st: Twilight Payment

2nd: Tiger Moth

3rd: Prince of Arran

4th: The Chosen One

5th. Persan

6th. Sir Dragonet

7th. Verry Elleegant

8th. Russian Camelot

9th. Finche

10th. Ashrun

11th. Oceanex

12th. Warning

13th. Surprise Baby

14th. Miami Bound

15th. Master of Reality

16th. Steel Prince

17th. Etah James

18th. Vow And Declare

19th. Mustajeer. Jockey:

20th. Stratum Albion.

21st. Dashing Willoughby

22nd. Avilius

23rd. Anthony Van Dyck (failed to finish)

Scratched: King Of Leogrance (scratched on Melbourne Cup morning)

MML
NewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332