Twisted Minds: The personality traits that make a murderer

8 seconds ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Twisted Minds: The personality traits that make a murderer

A forensic psychologist and podcast host has given an insight into what makes a murderer tick.

Dr Susan Pulman, host of the Twisted Minds podcast, spoke with Dee Dee Dunleavy on Friday.

She said while many people had the idea of an “evil” murderer who was inherently bad, the reality was the opposite.

“I would say a great majority of offenders that I get to see within the jail environment have come from a dysfunctional, traumatised background,” she said.

“And this is what I think the public don’t often get to see or understand.”

Press PLAY below to hear her fascinating insight!

Picture by Getty iStock

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
