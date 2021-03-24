Two 12-year-olds among nine youths charged over spate of gym thefts in Melbourne’s west

Two 12-year-olds are among nine youths charged over a series of car thefts and burglaries outside gyms in Melbourne’s west.

The young burglars allegedly snatched keys from gym lockers and stole vehicles from nearby car parks at six gyms from January to March.

They were busted after being seen acting suspiciously in the locker area of a Tarneit gym at about 1.35am yesterday.

Police attended and arrested two 12-year-old boys and one 14-year-old boy with allegedly stolen car keys in their possession.

Five other boys, aged between 14 and 17 have also been charged with burglary and theft related incidents at gyms in Tarneit, Point Cook, Manor Lakes and Williams Landing.

All were bailed to appear before a children’s court at a later date.

A 15-year-old girl and another 15-year-old boy were remanded to appear before a children’s court.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au