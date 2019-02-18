Two arrested as police discover human remains in Gippsland

Two people have been arrested following the disappearance of a woman.

The woman, 31, from the Ballarat suburb of Canadian, was last seen on Sunday morning.

Investigators located human remains in Gippsland this morning, however they are yet to be identified.

A suburban street in Ballarat has been cordoned off as part of a homicide squad investigation.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Altona on Monday, while a 19-year-old woman is also in custody. Both are assisting police with their enquiries.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.