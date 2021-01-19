3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Confusion reigns over whether Australian..

Confusion reigns over whether Australian Open players have tested positive to COVID-19

6 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for Confusion reigns over whether Australian Open players have tested positive to COVID-19

The boss of the Australian Open has denied any players have contracted COVID-19.

In his daily COVID-19 update, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said two tennis players were among the three new cases of coronavirus linked to the tournament on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases associated with the tournament to seven.

But just hours later, Australian Open director Craig Tiley said that was not the case, and no players have yet tested positive to COVID-19.

It comes as two previous Australian Open cases were reclassified as viral shedding from old infections.

Professor Sutton says the re-classifications do not affect conditions for the passengers on three flights that carry positive cases, and must still undergo a hard hotel quarantine with no exemptions.

 

 

 

 

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332