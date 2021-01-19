Confusion reigns over whether Australian Open players have tested positive to COVID-19

The boss of the Australian Open has denied any players have contracted COVID-19.

In his daily COVID-19 update, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said two tennis players were among the three new cases of coronavirus linked to the tournament on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases associated with the tournament to seven.

But just hours later, Australian Open director Craig Tiley said that was not the case, and no players have yet tested positive to COVID-19.

It comes as two previous Australian Open cases were reclassified as viral shedding from old infections.

Professor Sutton says the re-classifications do not affect conditions for the passengers on three flights that carry positive cases, and must still undergo a hard hotel quarantine with no exemptions.