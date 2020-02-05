Two Australians among 10 confirmed coronavirus cases on cruise ship in Japan

Two Australians are among the 10 people who have tested positive to coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan.

The ten affected passengers have been taken to local hospitals onshore.

More than 3700 passengers on the ship, who are not showing signs of illness, remain quarantined on-board the ship off the coast of Yokohama.

They have all been told they’ll be confined to their cabins for the next 14 days.

Testing of passengers is ongoing and there are expected to be more confirmed cases of the deadly virus.

There are believed to be more than 200 Australians on the ship.

Nine News reporter Mark Burrows has spoken to a Cairns couple aboard the ship, who were about to end a two week cruise when they got the bad news.

He said they’re in good spirits, but that may change with time.

“It’s going to be mighty unpleasant. How they’ll get their food, how that’ll be distributed, that’s another worry,” he told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

“They’re a bit worried too because the symptoms do take a while to make themselves known, so they’re saying they could actually have it right now and not know it.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: The Asahi Shimbun / Getty