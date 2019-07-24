Two Australians dead after eating contaminated smoked salmon

The deaths of two Australians have been linked to smoked salmon, sparking concerns about contaminated fish.

Health authorities have confirmed two elderly people, one from Victoria and the other from New South Wales, have died from listeria which is believed to have been caused by contaminated salmon.

A third person has also been struck down with listeria.

It is unclear whether the salmon involved was packaged or fresh.

All three people who have contracted listeria were aged over 70.

Authorities have warned people to ensure food is handled and stored properly.

Those at highest risk, such as the elderly or pregnant women, are advised to avoid the food until more information is available.