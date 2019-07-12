Two Ballarat teens arrested after attempting to ram a police car in a stolen vehicle

Detectives have arrested two teenagers today following an alleged attempting to ram a police car on Wednesday.

Police spotted a stolen Nissan Pulsar on Humffray Street, Ballarat, at about 11am.

The vehicle drove on the wrong side of the road and evaded police.

A police officer later spotted the same car on Queen Street, where it again veered onto the wrong side of the road, and attempted to ram the police car.

The senior sergeant driving the vehicle was able to manuouver away, avoiding a collision.

Police arrested a boy and a girl, both aged 17, at a Sebastopol address this morning in relation to the incident.

The boy has been charged with 30 offences including intentional exposure of an emergency services worker to risk by driving, attempted armed robbery, and assault.

The girl has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, and driving related incidents.

Both teenagers are expected to appear at a children’s court in coming weeks.