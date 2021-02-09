3AW
Traffic pain with two busy Carlton streets closed for ‘three to four hours’

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Two busy roads in Melbourne’s inner-north are closed to traffic, and expected to remain shut for hours, after a truck brought down tram lines.

Lygon Street is closed in both directions at Princes Street.

Princes Street is also closed in both directions.

There are significant delays.

Chris Miller from the Department of Transport says it “looks like the clean up ahead of us will take three to four hours”.

“If you can avoid that you’re well advised to do so,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It really is painful at the moment and it’s just likely to get worse.”

Route 1 and 6 trams are not running.

