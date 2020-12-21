Two cases of UK’s mutant strain of COVID-19 detected in NSW

Health authorities don’t believe Australians returning from the UK pose a greater risk with the latest strain of COVID-19 circulating rapidly in south-east England.

A number of European countries have banned flights from the UK as a result.

Australia’s Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said the virus has already had thousands of mutations.

He said everyone returning from the UK will go into 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine.

France, the Netherlands and Belgium are among the countries that have halted flights from the country.

There is no evidence to suggest the new variant reacts differently to vaccines, although UK authorities believe it is highly contagious.

Almost 36,000 new cases have been recorded in the last day in the UK.

Asked about the new strain a press conference today, NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said two of the returned travellers had tested positive for the new strain.

“To date I am advised we have had a couple of UK returned travellers with he particular mutations you atr referring to.”