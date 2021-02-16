Two dead and a child in hospital after horror night on Melbourne’s roads

Two people have died and a child is in hospital after two separate crashes across Melbourne.

A car hit a power pole and caught fire on Sinclairs Road, Deanside, in Melbourne’s north-west, at about 9.25pm last night.

The driver, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

A child. who was a passenger in the vehicle. was hospitalised following the smash.

Within the same hour, there was a second fatal smash in the city.

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Thompsons Road, Cranbourne, just before 9pm.

The driver stopped and is assisting police.

The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the pedestrian acting strangely, or who witnessed the crash, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au.