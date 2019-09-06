Two dead and child fighting for life after horrific accident in Victoria’s north

Two people are dead and a young child is fighting for life after a serious collision on the Goulburn Valley Highway at Wunghnu, north of Shepparton.

Emergency services were called to the scene after receiving reports that two cars had collided at about 2.45pm.

It’s believed a Commodore, which was travelling northbound, crossed over to the wrong side of the road and collided with a southbound car.

Two passengers in the Commodore died at the scene.

A young child who was also in the vehicle has been flown to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The male driver of the Commodore and the female driver of the other vehicle have both been taken to hospital.

Traffic diversions are in place.

The deaths bring the number of lives lost on Victorian roads this year to 194.

At the same time last year there had been 136 deaths.

Anyone with information who witnessed the collision or with dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au