3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Two dead following horror night..

Two dead following horror night on Victoria’s roads

11 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for Two dead following horror night on Victoria’s roads

It’s been a horror night on Victoria’s roads.

Two men have died and another two are fighting for life in hospital following three separate crashes in regional Victoria.

A man was killed when his 4WD overturned at Congupna, near Shepparton, while another died when his vehicle hit a tree at Nhill in the state’s west.

Meanwhile, police say six people were injured when a van hit a tree at Millgrove.

Two of those injured were flown to hospital where they remain in critical conditions.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332