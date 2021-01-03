Two dead following horror night on Victoria’s roads

It’s been a horror night on Victoria’s roads.

Two men have died and another two are fighting for life in hospital following three separate crashes in regional Victoria.

A man was killed when his 4WD overturned at Congupna, near Shepparton, while another died when his vehicle hit a tree at Nhill in the state’s west.

Meanwhile, police say six people were injured when a van hit a tree at Millgrove.

Two of those injured were flown to hospital where they remain in critical conditions.