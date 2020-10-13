Two dead in horror night on Victorian roads

Two people have been killed in a horrific night on the state’s roads.

A trio of tragedies began when a car turned in front of a truck at about 11.45pm in Kialla West, near Shepparton.

Both vehicles caught fire following the smash.

The driver of the car, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

Less than an hour later, a ute left the road while travelling on Nyora-St Helier Road in Woodleigh.

The driver, who is yet to be formally identified, died.

Police are investigating if speed or fatigue were factors in the crash.

Meanwhile, at 3.30am a white Range Rover ploughed into a tree on Princes Highway in Noble Park.

Police allegedly found a large quantity of drugs in the car, which also had false number plates.

The driver of the car, a 32-year-old NSW man, is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

