Two doctors attacked outside Sunshine Hospital in a less than a week

Security has been increased at a hospital in Melbourne’s west after two doctors were bashed and robbed in less than a week.

A registrar was attacked in broad daylight by four men while leaving Sunshine Hospital at around 5.20pm yesterday.

The doctor was kicked in the face repeatedly, and the attackers fled with his phone, wallet and bag.

He suffered soft tissue injuries and a broken tooth.

It comes after The Age reported another doctor was held at knifepoint outside the hospital last week.

The man finished his shift at 11pm last Thursday, and was marched to his car by four men, who stole his white Subaru Impreza.

It is unclear if the same group are involved in both incidents.

In a Facebook post Western Health urged staff, patients and visitors to take extra care in the area.

“We urge you to consider your safety and be acutely aware of your surroundings if you are walking to or from the site,” the post said.