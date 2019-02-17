Two drivers taken to hospital after Western Ring Road smash

Police say it’s lucky no-one was killed in a high-speed crash on the Western Ring Road overnight.

Investigators believe the driver of a red Toyota sedan was exceeding the speed limit when it rear-ended a BMW that was slowing down for the road works at Gowanbrae near the Tullamarine Freeway about 2.30am this morning.

Both cars smashed into the centre bollards.

The Toyota driver, 38, from Keilor East is in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, a 28-year-old from Lara, has since been discharged from hospital.

Police say given the speed involved the outcome could have been a lot worse.

Police will investigate the crash and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the red Toyota or who has dash cam footage of the car prior the collision to contact Crime Stoppers.