Two elderly Queenslanders given COVID-19 vaccine overdoses

Two people in Brisbane have accidentally been given overdoses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The 88-year-old man and 94-year-old woman at an aged care facility — Holy Spirit Carseldine — received too much of the vaccine.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says a nurse detected the mistake.

“A nurse on the scene identified the fact that a higher than they prescribed amount of the dose was given,” he said.

“Both patients are being monitored and … are showing no signs at all of an adverse reaction.”

The doctor who administered the incorrect doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been stood down from the vaccination program.

It’s since emerged the doctor in question had not completed vaccination training.

