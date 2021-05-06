Two fighting for life after truck ploughs into five pedestrians in Southbank

Image: 9News

Five pedestrians are in hospital after a truck mounted the curb and allegedly ploughed into them in Southbank last night, with the truck driver leaving the scene.

A 64-year-old heavy haulage truck driver from Wyndham was arrested overnight in relation to the incident.

Police have been told the B-double tanker left the road near the intersection of City Road and Power Street at about 7pm yesterday, before hitting a traffic light and the pedestrians.

The truck was then driven down power street.

A witnessed followed the vehicle and provided details to police.

All five pedestrians struck are in hospital.

Two men, both in their 20s, were taken to the Alfred Hospital. One is in a critical condition and another in a serious condition.

Two other men and a woman, also believed to be in their 20s, were taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital. One is in a critical condition and two are in a serious but stable condition.

Horrific scenes in Southbank last night when a B-Double truck cut the corner, mounted the curb, ploughing into five pedestrians. He fled the scene but was later arrested. 2 critical, 3 serious but stable. Live from scene ⁦@TheTodayShow⁩ pic.twitter.com/B5T9LQKIBa — Christine Ahern (@ChristineAhern) May 6, 2021

