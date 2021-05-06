3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Two fighting for life after truck ploughs into five pedestrians in Southbank

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Two fighting for life after truck ploughs into five pedestrians in Southbank

Image: 9News

Five pedestrians are in hospital after a truck mounted the curb and allegedly ploughed into them in Southbank last night, with the truck driver leaving the scene.

A 64-year-old heavy haulage truck driver from Wyndham was arrested overnight in relation to the incident.

Police have been told the B-double tanker left the road near the intersection of City Road and Power Street at about 7pm yesterday, before hitting a traffic light and the pedestrians.

The truck was then driven down power street.

A witnessed followed the vehicle and provided details to police.

All five pedestrians struck are in hospital.

Two men, both in their 20s, were taken to the Alfred Hospital. One is in a critical condition and another in a serious condition.

Two other men and a woman, also believed to be in their 20s, were taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital. One is in a critical condition and two are in a serious but stable condition.

Press PLAY below for details from Victoria Police

Press PLAY for more from Today reporter Christine Ahern

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332