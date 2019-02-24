3AW
Two hospitalised after multi-vehicle crash involving radioactive material

8 hours ago
Two people are in hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Donvale involving radioactive material.

The crash has forced the closure of Springvale Road.

MFB specialist Hazmat crews are on scene.

They say one of the vehicles was carrying chemotherapy drugs that are classed as low grade radioactive substances.

At this stage nothing has leaked from the canisters.

The two motorists involved, a man aged in his 30s and a woman in her 40s, are in hospital for observation.

