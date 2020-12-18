Two-in-three Victorian parents worried about how lockdown affected their child’s learning

Two thirds of Victorian parents are worried about their child’s education after the state’s extended lockdown, new research has found.

An Australian National University study found 43 per cent of parents surveyed in other states, which did not experience such lengthy school shutdowns, are concerned about their child’s learning.

Executive Officer of Parents Victoria, Gail McHardy, says it’s important to note that the impact home-learning had on education will vary from child to child.

“We can’t minimise or diminish how some people may be feeling if they’ve really had a lot of contributing factors and have taken a huge hit during this pandemic,” she told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

Ms McHardy says remaining optimistic about the situation with children is vital.

“There will be some anxiety and uncertainty for the future,” she said.

“We have to give them hope.”

