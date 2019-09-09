3AW
Two injured by falling tree in Victoria’s south-east

32 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

Two people are being treated by paramedics after a tree came down on them in Victoria’s south-east.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Hazelwood North at 10.50am.

A pair who were struck have been taken to Latrobe Regional Hospital in a stable condition.

Wild weather in parts of the state has seen the SES called to 176 fallen trees in the last 24 hours.

In Ringwood North, a 15 metre tree came down on the back deck of a house.

A Severe Weather Warning remains in place for damaging winds in parts of Central, Gippsland and some coastal areas.

 

