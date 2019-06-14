Two inner Melbourne cafes caught underpaying 26 workers

Two inner Melbourne cafes have been sprung underpaying staff almost $25,000.

Fair Work inspectors found Cafe Touchwood in Richmond, and A Minor Place in Brunswick, illegally underpaid 26 workers.

Fair Work Ombudsman Sandra Parker said workers at the two cafes were underpaid “quite significantly”.

The workers were paid a flat rate of between $17 and $22 an hour, with no overtime or weekend and public holiday rates.

“While it was higher than the minimum hourly rate, they had just not taken into account the other things that workers are entitled to,” Ms Parker said.

The cafes have been ordered to back pay the workers.

Both cafes will be monitored by Fair Work for the next three years.