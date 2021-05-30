Two innocent men shot dead by bikies in fatal cases of mistaken identity

Police believe two innocent men were killed due to the ‘utter incompetence’ of a bikie gang in 2017.

Investigators say the Comanchero Outlaw Motorcycle Gang is likely to blame for a deadly shooting in May of that year and a second fatal shooting three months later.

Muhamed Yucel, 22, was leaving the garage via a rear laneway of a Church Street, Keysborough property when he was shot dead at about 9.50pm. Two other men were also shot and taken to hospital.

Investigators believe all three victims were shot by mistake, after the gunman attended the wrong property.

Three months later, in August, 26-year-old Zabi Ezedyar was shot while visiting friends at a Kurrajong Rd, Narre Warren address.

He was being greeted at the front door when he was shot and killed at about 7.45pm.

Police believe the shooter attended the right address on this occasion, but shot the wrong person.

A black 4WD Jeep with fake number plates was seen at the Keysborough scene and later found burnt out at Cranbourne.

Police now believe a Toyota Corolla was involved in the Narre Warren shooting.

They have established both shootings were carried out by members of the Comanchero bikie gang.

“Muhamed Yucel and Zabi Ezedyar were two innocent young men who lost their lives due to the callous stupidity, cavalier attitude to violence, and utter incompetence of members of the Comanchero Outlaw Motorcycle Gang,” Homicide Squad Detective Inspector Tim Day said in a statement.

Investigators are calling for anyone who witnessed either shooting, or who may have information about the vehicles involved to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Press PLAY below for more details from Victoria Police