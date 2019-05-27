3AW
Two killed in horror smash at Mount Eliza

6 hours ago
Another three people have been killed on Victorian roads overnight.

Two people died after their car collided with another on the Nepean Highway at Mount Eliza, just after 11pm on Monday night.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Earlier, a man in his 20s died when the car he was a passenger in struck a pole at Red Cliff, near Mildura.

50 more people have died on Victorian roads this year than at the same point in 2018.

