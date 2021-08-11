Two Melbourne hospitals stop accepting new patients due to hundreds of staff in isolation

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Two hospitals in Melbourne’s west temporarily stopped accepting new patients last night due to critical staff shortages, with hundreds of staff required to isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

Sunshine Hospital and Footscray Hospital were both forced to suspend new patient admissions temporarily.

A caller to the Rumour File reported 250 Footscray Hospital staff are in isolation.

Western Health has confirmed to The Age that between 220 and 250 staff have been furloughed, and staff shortages led to the temporary halt on new patients last night.

Image: Google Maps