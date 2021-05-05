3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Two men dead and a third fighting for life after horror night on Victoria’s roads

47 mins ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Two men dead and a third fighting for life after horror night on Victoria’s roads

Two people have been killed and a third man is fighting for life after two horror collisions overnight.

In one incident, investigators have been told a white Nissan Patrol crossed onto the wrong side of the South Gippsland Highway in Lang Lang.

The car collided head on with another vehicle at about 6.45pm last night.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 60-year-old Kilcunda man, died at the scene, and the Nissan driver is in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a separate fatal collision at Cardinia.

A passer-by noticed a Ford Territory on the side of Ballarto Road just after 2am.

The driver is believed to have been ejected from the car in the crash.

He died at the scene.

The deaths bring the number of lives lost on Victorian roads this year to 82.

Press PLAY below for details from Victoria Police

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332