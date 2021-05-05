Two men dead and a third fighting for life after horror night on Victoria’s roads

Two people have been killed and a third man is fighting for life after two horror collisions overnight.

In one incident, investigators have been told a white Nissan Patrol crossed onto the wrong side of the South Gippsland Highway in Lang Lang.

The car collided head on with another vehicle at about 6.45pm last night.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 60-year-old Kilcunda man, died at the scene, and the Nissan driver is in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a separate fatal collision at Cardinia.

A passer-by noticed a Ford Territory on the side of Ballarto Road just after 2am.

The driver is believed to have been ejected from the car in the crash.

He died at the scene.

The deaths bring the number of lives lost on Victorian roads this year to 82.

Press PLAY below for details from Victoria Police