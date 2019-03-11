Two men take off in woman’s car after she places ad on Gumtree

Two men have taken off with a Melton woman’s car after they answered her ad on Gumtree.

Robert Attard told Neil Mitchell two men turned up to his daughter Kayla’s place last week and asked to test drive the car.

“Basically she put her car up for sale, she got a call Tuesday morning from a guy who wanted to come have a look at it,” Robert said.

“He turned up with a friend, he gave us a call and said he was outside.

“They decided they wanted to take it for a test drive, as they normally do.

“I was waiting for them to come back and then the car that they rolled up in had disappeared.”

REGO: ZQD 967

TYPE: Mercedes – A250 – 2013

Police confirmed to 3AW they are investigating.

They say two men arrived in a white Mitsubishi Triton 4×4 utility, unknown registration, which was left outside an address on Paul Harris Drive.

The female victim accompanied the men and when she got out of the vehicle, the men sped off in the vehicle, east on High Street.

Both men are described as middle eastern in appearance.

The first offender is about 183cm tall with a skinny build and was clean shaven.

He was wearing a black t-shirt and cap at the time of the theft.

The second male is described as having a larger build with dark skin and a full beard.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000