COVID-19 latest: A new local case identified in Victoria and two new exposure sites listed

Victoria record one new local case of COVID-19 yesterday.

The case is a primary close contact of a known case and was in isolation for their infectious period.

Reported yesterday: 1 new local case and 1 new case acquired overseas (currently in HQ).

– 14,989 vaccine doses were administered

– 33,037 test results were received

More later: https://t.co/lIUrl1hf3W#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData [1/2] pic.twitter.com/YISnlwvdvG — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) July 13, 2021

Another service station and a fast food outlet have been added to the Victorian Health Department’s list of COVID-19 exposure sites.

Anyone who was at Caltex in Kalkallo, north of Melbourne, last Thursday morning is urged to check the exposure site list.

A positive case bought petrol, used the toilets and visited Hungry Jacks between 9.07am and 10.06am.

Both the Caltex and Hungry Jack’s are listed as Tier One exposure sites.

Anyone who was there during the listed times must get tested and isolate for 14 days.

TIER ONE

KALKALLO: Caltex Kalkallo – 1340 Hume Hwy – July 8 from 9.07am to 10.06am

Caltex Kalkallo – 1340 Hume Hwy – July 8 from 9.07am to 10.06am KALKALLO: Hungry Jack’s – 1340 Hume Highway – July 8 from 9.07am to 10.06am

Hungry Jack’s – 1340 Hume Highway – July 8 from 9.07am to 10.06am BALLAN: Mobil Ballan – Westbound, 6511 Western Fwy – July 8 from 5pm to 7pm

Mobil Ballan – Westbound, 6511 Western Fwy – July 8 from 5pm to 7pm BALLAN: McDonalds Ballan – Westbound, 6511 Western Fwy – July 8 from 5pm to 7pm

McDonalds Ballan – Westbound, 6511 Western Fwy – July 8 from 5pm to 7pm MARIBYRNONG: Ariele Apartements, 7 Thomas Holmes St – July 8 from 1pm to 11.59pm

Ariele Apartements, 7 Thomas Holmes St – July 8 from 1pm to 11.59pm CRAGIEBURN: Coles at Cragieburn Central Shopping Centre – July 10 from 5.28pm to 6.38pm

TIER TWO

MARIBYRNONG: Ariele Apartements, 7 Thomas Holmes St – July 9 to July 12 (all day)

Ariele Apartements, 7 Thomas Holmes St – July 9 to July 12 (all day) BROADMEADOWS: Metro Petroleum – 184 Widford St – July 11 from 1.19pm to 2.04pm

Metro Petroleum – 184 Widford St – July 11 from 1.19pm to 2.04pm FLIGHT: Qantas Flight QF1542 Launceston to Melbourne – July 2 from 10.15am to 11.20am

TIER THREE

CRAGIEBURN: Cragieburn Central Shopping Centre- July 10 from 5.28pm to 6.38pm

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST EXPOSURE SITES HERE