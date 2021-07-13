3AW
COVID-19 latest: A new local case identified in Victoria and two new exposure sites listed

3 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Victoria record one new local case of COVID-19 yesterday.

The case is a primary close contact of a known case and was in isolation for their infectious period.

Another service station and a fast food outlet have been added to the Victorian Health Department’s list of COVID-19 exposure sites.

Anyone who was at Caltex in Kalkallo, north of Melbourne, last Thursday morning is urged to check the exposure site list.

A positive case bought petrol, used the toilets and visited Hungry Jacks between 9.07am and 10.06am.

Both the Caltex and Hungry Jack’s are listed as Tier One exposure sites.

Anyone who was there during the listed times must get tested and isolate for 14 days.

TIER ONE

  • KALKALLO: Caltex Kalkallo – 1340 Hume Hwy – July 8 from 9.07am to 10.06am
  • KALKALLO: Hungry Jack’s – 1340 Hume Highway – July 8 from 9.07am to 10.06am
  • BALLAN: Mobil Ballan – Westbound, 6511 Western Fwy – July 8 from 5pm to 7pm
  • BALLAN: McDonalds Ballan – Westbound, 6511 Western Fwy – July 8 from 5pm to 7pm
  • MARIBYRNONG: Ariele Apartements, 7 Thomas Holmes St – July 8 from 1pm to 11.59pm
  • CRAGIEBURN: Coles at Cragieburn Central Shopping Centre – July 10 from 5.28pm to 6.38pm

TIER TWO 

  • MARIBYRNONG: Ariele Apartements, 7 Thomas Holmes St – July 9 to July 12 (all day)
  • BROADMEADOWS: Metro Petroleum – 184 Widford St – July 11 from 1.19pm to 2.04pm
  • FLIGHT: Qantas Flight QF1542 Launceston to Melbourne – July 2 from 10.15am to 11.20am

TIER THREE

  • CRAGIEBURN: Cragieburn Central Shopping Centre- July 10 from 5.28pm to 6.38pm

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST EXPOSURE SITES HERE

News
