3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘On the ground, not moving’:..

‘On the ground, not moving’: Schoolgirl and woman hospitalised after car smashes into bus stop

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for ‘On the ground, not moving’: Schoolgirl and woman hospitalised after car smashes into bus stop

A car has crashed into a bus stop in Melbourne’s west, injuring multiple pedestrians, including a teenage girl.

The vehicle slammed into the bus stop, hitting pedestrians on Westwood Drive in Burnside at about 8.30am.

Gianni, who witnessed the collision, says the car also hit a power pole, which landed on one of the pedestrians.

“It’s hit a female who is on the ground, not moving,” he told Neil Mitchell.

A high school aged girl and a woman have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not believe it was a deliberate attack.

The 68-year-old driver of the car has been taken to hospital with a suspected medical condition.

Press PLAY below to hear Gianni’s call to Neil Mitchell

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332