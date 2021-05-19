‘On the ground, not moving’: Schoolgirl and woman hospitalised after car smashes into bus stop

A car has crashed into a bus stop in Melbourne’s west, injuring multiple pedestrians, including a teenage girl.

The vehicle slammed into the bus stop, hitting pedestrians on Westwood Drive in Burnside at about 8.30am.

Gianni, who witnessed the collision, says the car also hit a power pole, which landed on one of the pedestrians.

“It’s hit a female who is on the ground, not moving,” he told Neil Mitchell.

A high school aged girl and a woman have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not believe it was a deliberate attack.

The 68-year-old driver of the car has been taken to hospital with a suspected medical condition.

