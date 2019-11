Two people have been flown to hospital after a shocking smash at Avenel.

Paramedics were called to Avenel-Nagambie Road just before 3.30pm on Thursday.

They treated a woman in her 50s for chest injuries. She was taken by air ambulance helicopter to the Royal Melbourne.

A man in his 60s was treated for abdominal injuries. He was airlifted to the Alfred.

Both patients are in a serious but stable condition.