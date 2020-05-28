Two people found dead in Melbourne’s south-east
The bodies of two people have been found at a property in Melbourne’s south-east today.
Police located two deceased people — a man and a woman — at a home in Notting Hill at about 11am.
The homicide squad has been called in to assist detectives from Monash Crime Investigation Unit to investigate the matter.
The circumstances regarding their death are yet to be determined.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online via