3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Two people found dead in Melbourne’s south-east

3 hours ago
3AW News

The bodies of two people have been found at a property in Melbourne’s south-east today.

Police located two deceased people — a man and a woman — at a home in Notting Hill at about 11am.

The homicide squad has been called in to assist detectives from Monash Crime Investigation Unit to investigate the matter.

The circumstances regarding their death are yet to be determined.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online via crimestoppersvic.com.au

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332