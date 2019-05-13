Two people killed in horror smash at Balnarring

Another two people have been killed on Victorian roads.

The state’s shocking run is showing no sign of letting up, with two more lives claimed at Balnarring on Monday afternoon.

120 people have been killed on Victorian roads this year, compared to 80 at the same time last year.

Police believe a car collided with a truck near the intersection of Myers Road and Coolart Road just after 1.30pm.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The two rear passengers of the car died at the scene.

The 52-year-old driver of the car was transported to hospital with minor injuries and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au