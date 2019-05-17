Two people killed in horror smash on Hamilton Highway

Two people have been killed in a head-on crash in Victoria’s south-west.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Hamilton Highway at Cressy just after 3pm on Friday.

It’s not yet known what caused the collision.

The deceased are yet to be formally identified.

Traffic is being diverted away from the Highway between Urchers Road and Ballarat-Colac Road until further notice.

The crash brings the state’s road toll to 125 for the year.

It was 83 at the same point in 2018.

