Two people killed in Tallarook house fire

Two people have died in a house fire north of Melbourne.

A home on Tallarook-Pyalong Road in Tallarook burst into flames just after 11pm on Sunday.

A resident in another house on the same property raised the alarm, telling fire authorities she heard explosions.

The blaze took half an hour to bring under control.

The house has been destroyed.

The two bodies were found on Monday.

The circumstances surrounding the fire are yet to be determined.

Press PLAY below for more from Victoria Police