Two reasons why people are creating and updating their wills
There’s been a spike in people creating and updating their wills during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An accredited specialist in the area, Kathy Wilson, said there were two reasons why.
“People have realised they’re not invincible and this is a serious threat to people’s lives,” she explained.
And time.
“We’re all so busy these days that everybody thinks about updating their will, but they just don’t get around to doing it,” she said.
