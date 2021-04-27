Two rogue police under investigation after chase in Melbourne’s CBD

Police are investigating two of their own after a chase in Melbourne’s CBD.

An off-duty senior constable and police recruit are allegedly among five men who fled an unregistered Mercedes-Benz that ran a red light in the city in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The occupants got out of the vehicle on Little Bourke Street and fled on foot.

Investigators subsequently found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

One of the men was identified as a senior constable from the north-west metro region, while another was a new recruit who is yet to become a sworn officer.

Two of the three other men in the car have also been identified.

Both police have been suspended on full pay.

The senior constable is expected to be charged on summons with drug possession.

Police Professional Standards Command is investigating and has not yet referred the matter to IBAC.