Two serious stabbings in Melbourne’s north overnight

A man is fighting for life and another has serious injuries after two stabbings in Melbourne’s north overnight.

A teenager is in critical condition after a stabbing in Heidelberg West just before 6pm.

Emergency services attended an address in Ramu Parade, where they found a male with what appears to be stab wounds.

He was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing is underway.

In Thornbury, a man in his 60s was seriously injured in an attack just before 6.30pm.

Police arrived at an address on Darebin Road shortly after the incident, where they found the victim with stab wounds.

The alleged offender had already fled the scene.

The man is being treated for serious injuries at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

It’s believed both parties are known to each other.