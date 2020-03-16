Two injured after confronting intruders in terrifying home invasion

LATEST

A Glen Iris resident has been stabbed in the neck, back and chest after confronting an intruder early this morning.

The victim and his wife – both aged in their 50s – confronted two intruders who were attempting to gain access to their shed in their backyard on Adrian Street around 4am.

One fled on foot before the other intruder, described as Caucasian and wearing a hoodie, stabbed the male resident.

The other victim received an upper body injury.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Brendon Pollock says it’s only a matter of time before they catch those responsible.

“There’s a number of items of that we are going to process for forensic value so within a certain time frame you will be identified, so nominate yourself now and hand yourself into police.”

Train services were temporarily suspended on the Alamein line while police and SES scoured the area.

Investigators are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone that may have been in the area at the time of the incident.