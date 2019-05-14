Teen girl stabbed as young women brawl in Narre Warren

A teen girl has been stabbed and three others are injured after a wild brawl between a large group of mostly teenage girls at Narre Warren overnight.

The brawl unfolded between about 30 youths at Fountain Gate Reserve about 9.30pm, police say.

A 16-year-old remains at The Alfred hospital in a stable condition and is being treated for serious stab wounds to the back and arm.

Two people took themselves to hospital with superficial injuries, believed to be from a stab wounds.

Senior Sergeant Trevor Smith spoke to 3AW Mornings with Neil Mitchell and said it was not a gang related incident, but the motivation behind the incident is not yet known.

“It looks like it was an arranged fight at the location with a group of 30 odd, mostly females, in their mid to late teens,” said Sargent Smith.

“When I was briefed this morning I was a surprised that majority of the people involved were female.

“Anybody who arranges fights like these or comes to these events are offenders.”

Most of the youths fled when police arrived.

No charges have been laid and detectives are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information relating to the identity of the people involved are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au