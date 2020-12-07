Suspicious fires in Melbourne’s west overnight

Investigations are underway into four separate fires, including two which have been deemed suspicious, across Melbourne’s west overnight.

A cafe in Gladstone Park went up in flames at about 2am. The blaze is being treated as suspicious.

In a separate suspicious incident, the occupant of a property on Melbourne Road in Williamstown left the burning home before fire crews arrived at about 11pm.

Meanwhile, fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at an unoccupied Newport home at about midnight, and another blaze at a double storey Point Cook home overnight.