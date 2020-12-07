3AW
Suspicious fires in Melbourne’s west overnight

8 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Suspicious fires in Melbourne’s west overnight

Investigations are underway into four separate fires, including two which have been deemed suspicious, across Melbourne’s west overnight.

A cafe in Gladstone Park went up in flames at about 2am. The blaze is being treated as suspicious.

In a separate suspicious incident, the occupant of a property on Melbourne Road in Williamstown left the burning home before fire crews arrived at about 11pm.

Meanwhile, fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at an unoccupied Newport home at about midnight, and another blaze at a double storey Point Cook home overnight.

