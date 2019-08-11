Two teenagers dead after horrific Cranbourne collision

Two teenagers have died after a horrific collision in Cranbourne yesterday afternoon.

A Holden Commodore and Holden Captiva collided on South Gippsland Highway near Camms Road just after 4pm.

An 18-year-old Cranbourne woman and 16-year-old Frankston boy were killed in the accident.

A 17-year-old Frankston North girl is in a critical condition, and four other people, including two children, are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Commodore, which is believed to be stolen, allegedly tried to flee the scene after the crash but was restrained by a passer-by.

He is in hospital under police guard.

One city-bound lane on the South Gippsland Highway has been reopened, all other city-bound lanes and all outbound lanes remain closed between Camms Road and Duff Street.

Motorists are being advised to use Western Port Highway to avoid the closure.

The South Gippsland Highway, Cranbourne remains closed at Camms Road following a serious collision yesterday. After overnight investigations, @VictoriaPolice are hoping to re-open the road at approximately 6.30am. Use Western Port Highway as alternative. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/B21HGl8FtL — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) August 11, 2019

Anyone who witnessed the accident or who has dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au