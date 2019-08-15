3AW
Two teens stabbed after gang attack in Dandenong fish and chip shop

57 mins ago
3AW News

Police are investigating a stabbing at a Dandenong fast food shop last night.

Two teenagers were stabbed after a group of seven to ten males entered a fish and chip shop and attacked just before 6.40pm.

The group then ran from the David Street shop towards Princes Highway.

The victims, an 18-year old male and a 16-year-old male, both from Hampton Park, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au

3AW News
News
