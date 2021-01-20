Three more COVID-19 cases linked to the Australian Open

Two Australian Open tennis players and a player’s support person have tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases linked to the event to 10.

Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville revealed the three positives were detected this morning and will be reported in tomorrow’s figures.

One is a player who has been in hard lockdown.

Authorities believe the player is not infectious.

“One of those is a player who we absolutely believe is shedding but has already been in hard lockdown because he came in on one of the flights where we had positives,” Ms Neville said.

The other two positives are a player and their support person, who have not been in hard lockdown.

“DHHS will obviously go through and look at those test results very closely to ensure that it’s not shedding,” she said.

“In the meantime, the player, the support person and their bubble will not be training.

“If they are positive those two will go into he health hotel and the two bubble people will be considered close contacts and will be in lockdown for the 14 days.”