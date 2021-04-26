Two-thirds of passengers on plane with infected man test negative to COVID-19

Two-thirds of the passengers on board a Melbourne to Perth flight with a COVID-19 positive man last week have tested negative to the virus.

All 265 passengers and crew on the flight have been contacted.

In total, there are up to 15,000 Victorians currently in isolation.

Victoria’s COVID-19 testing commander, Jeroen Weimar, says most are ‘orange zone’ travellers who are self-isolating until they receive a negative test result.

But 38 people who were on board a flight with an infected man have opted to quarantine in hotels.

“They wanted support in making sure they were quarantining,” he said.

“Two-thirds of the people on that plane have tested negative already.”

A Melbourne man who flew home from Perth on Friday says he didn’t know he needed to isolate, and he is “appalled” by Victoria’s approach.

“I was appalled by the fact I walked through the airport. They knew Perth was an issue and there were officials there. They could have easily told us at the time to go home immediately, go home and get tested,” Mark told Neil Mitchell.

Press PLAY below for more.