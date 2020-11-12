Two-thirds of Victorian year 12 students ask for special consideration

Victorian year 12 students have flooded the Victorian Tertiary Admissions Centre with applications for special consideration.

Professor of Practice in Higher Education at Australian National University, Andrew Norton, was not surprised due to the disruptive year.

“There marks probably will be lower than they would have been if they had a normal year,” he said.

“If everyone is getting it, it undermines the value of it to any one individual.

“Reality is it is going to be more competitive than usual to get into University even if you do get bonus points from special consideration.”

