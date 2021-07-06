3AW
Two train lines suspended during morning peak after level crossing smash

45 mins ago
3AW Breakfast
Metro Trains Melbourne

Two train lines are suspended after a collision at a level crossing in Melbourne’s west.

A train hit a car at the Hudsons Road level crossing in Spotswood just before 7am, after the vehicle stalled on the train tracks.

The driver got out of the car before it was struck by the train.

The Werribee and Williamstown lines have been suspended. They’ll likely be out for several hours.

Buses are replacing trains between Footscray and Newport. They’re expected to take up to 45 minutes to arrive.

Commuters are advised to consider alternative transport options and allow extra travel time.

Press PLAY below to hear more

3AW Breakfast
News
