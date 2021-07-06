Two train lines suspended during morning peak after level crossing smash

Two train lines are suspended after a collision at a level crossing in Melbourne’s west.

A train hit a car at the Hudsons Road level crossing in Spotswood just before 7am, after the vehicle stalled on the train tracks.

The driver got out of the car before it was struck by the train.

The Werribee and Williamstown lines have been suspended. They’ll likely be out for several hours.

Buses are replacing trains between Footscray and Newport. They’re expected to take up to 45 minutes to arrive.

Commuters are advised to consider alternative transport options and allow extra travel time.

Werribee/Williamstown lines: Buses to replace trains Footscray – Newport due to a train hitting a car. Buses will take up to 45min to arrive, consider alternative transport options. Check the @ptv_official website & journey planner for additional info on alternative transport. pic.twitter.com/KeUTvlxoFK — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) July 6, 2021

