Two Victorian Liberal candidates ditched over derogatory online comments

Two Victorian Liberal candidates have been ditched over controversial online comments, in a nightmare afternoon for the Liberal Party.

Liberal Party candidate for the seat of Wills, Peter Killin, resigned over homophobic comments he posted online.

Mr Killin urged conservative Christians to join the Liberal party in a bid to stop homosexuals from being elected to office.

He also said he would have voted against the pre-selection of colleague Tim Wilson because he is gay.

The Liberal Party candidate in the Labor held seat of Isaacs, Jeremy Hearn, also quit after it was revealed he made anti-Islamic comments online last year.

In the comments, Mr Hearn argued that Muslims shouldn’t be granted Australian citizenship because they would attempt to introduce Islamic law in the country.

Both men have apologised for their derogatory remarks.

Macquarie Media’s Canberra correspondent, Michael Pachi, said Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hinted at the need for his party to better vet candidates in a speech earlier today.

The resignations come just two and a half weeks prior to the federal election.

